In a surprise announcement that has taken social media by storm, model Elsie Hewitt revealed her pregnancy with comedian and actor Pete Davidson through a cheeky Instagram caption: ‘Welp, now everyone knows we had sex’. The post, accompanied by intimate couple photos, an ultrasound and a sonogram, quickly went viral as fans and followers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and playful reactions. The pregnancy news has stirred buzz not only due to the candid nature of the reveal but also because of Pete Davidson’s high-profile dating history. As the couple celebrates this new chapter, the internet can’t stop talking about the unexpected and humorous way the announcement was made, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the week.

View Pics of Pregnant Elsie Hewitt With Boyfriend Pete Davidson:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

