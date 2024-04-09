Ricky Martin shocked fans as he joined Madonna on stage during her Celebration Tour in Miami. But sadly, it wasn't the singers's performance that left people taking. The 52-year-old singer joined Madonna in judging the Vogue performance, where dancers strut down the runway to receive scores from the Queen of Pop herself and the celebrity guest judges. After the dancers started to seductively move around Ricky Martin's lap, the singer could be seen having an erection following the steamy moment. Videos of Martin allegedly appearing to have an erection are now being widely circulated on social media. Madonna Shares Pics From 2024 Oscars Party, Expresses Enthusiasm About Meeting Her ‘Favourite Actor’ Cillian Murphy.

Check Out the Video Here:

