Popular actor Rob McElhenney took to social media to share a heartfelt revelation, disclosing that he has recently been diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities. Known for his role in Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney expressed his intention to make his diagnoses public in order to inspire others facing similar challenges, assuring them that they are not "stupid" for struggling. Praised for his courage, the Wrexham co-owner's Twitter statement conveyed a message of solidarity, emphasizing that those who experience difficulties are not alone. McElhenney further detailed his journey through diagnosis and prognosis on an upcoming episode of the @thesunnypodcast, scheduled for release in two weeks.

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks) It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are… — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023

