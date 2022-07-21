The official trailer for FX's Welcome to Wrexham is finally out and honestly we're excited. The trailer highlights how Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's enter the football scenario in 2020 and then there's no looking back. The glimpse into the docuseries is heartwarming. "It's an underdog story," says Reynolds in the trailer. Ryan Reynolds Becomes the Only Actor To Have 3 Films on the Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 Films List.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)