The misfits of South Philadelphia are back with more hell to raise! This group of narcissistic sociopaths are "proof that rock bottom isn't always as low as you can go". FX Networks shared the trailer for Season 16 with this caption. The biggest reveal! Frank finds out Charlie has a bathroom all along! If you're wondering what this crazy series has in store for you, every episode finds this gang exhibiting unethical behavior and plotting schemes against outsiders including each other. Season 16 will release on June 7 on Hulu. Danny DeVito Birthday Special: From Trashman to Rumham, 5 Disgustingly Hilarious Moments of the Star as Frank Reynolds From ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’.

Watch IASIP S16 Trailer:

