Ryan Reynolds seems to be impressed with Bollywood's 'enthu-cutlet' Ranveer Singh. As during the promotional spree of Welcome to Wrexham along with Rob McElhenney, the Deadpool star revealed that he'll definitely want to slip into Ranveer's DMs. "Ranveer Singh. Pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too," he said to India Today. FYI, Singh had dubbed for Ryan in Hindi version of Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds, Ranveer Singh Bond Over Deadpool 2, Van Wilder and Bad Words.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)