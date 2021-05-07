Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr's personal assistant died in a tragic car accident on Wednesday (May 5). Rich worked with Downey Jr on several films which includes every Marvel Studios film. Downey Jr took to Instagram to announce the news of Rich's demise. Paying tribute to his right hand, he wrote "This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and with our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

