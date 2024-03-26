Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are among the industry's most loved couples. They have welcomed their first child. A few days ago, the couple was spotted taking a stroll with their baby in LA. Several pictures of the new parents with their baby have surfaced online. While Robert was dressed in a grey hoodie, a pair of shorts, and a padded coat, Suki opted for a black coat and grey trousers. The couple completed their outfits with baseball caps. Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept on an Inflatable Boat for Months Since It Was His 'Only Piece of Furniture'.

Check Out Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse With Their Baby:

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse during a stroll around Los Angeles with their baby! pic.twitter.com/ZwUG0628Rm — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) March 26, 2024

