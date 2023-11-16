Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson recently shared an amusing anecdote, unveiling a quirky living arrangement from his past. The actor disclosed, "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table." Pattinson's resourceful use of an inflatable boat as an all-in-one utility reflects his unconventional approach to home comforts during that period, showcasing his adaptability and unique sense of living. Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: From The Batman to The Lighthouse, 5 Performances That Showcase the Actor's Amazing Acting Range!

