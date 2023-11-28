Sabrina Carpenter's music video for "Feather" has sparked controversy after she danced through Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Brooklyn, resulting in a Catholic priest, Msgr Jamie J Gigantiello, being relieved of his administrative duties. While the pastor initially granted permission, the diocese claimed he hadn't followed proper protocol for reviewing scenes and scripts. The video features unconventional scenes, including one in a church with pastel-colored coffins and another in a gym with apparent blood splatter. The pastor has since apologised, citing an effort to strengthen connections with the creative community. Sabrina Carpenter Looks Regal in Pastel Blue Mini Dress, Singer Shares Pictures from Eras Tour!

