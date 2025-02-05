Sabrina Carpenter, who won her first-ever Grammy at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, has shared an exciting update with her fans about her sixth studio album, ‘Short n’ Sweet’. The singer, who took home awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, has announced that the deluxe edition of ‘Short n’ Sweet’ will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14. She also confirmed that the deluxe version will feature four new songs along with a special remix of “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton. GRAMMYs 2025: Sabrina Carpenter Beats Taylor Swift and Other Top Female Artists To Win First-Ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sabrina Carpenter Announces ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Deluxe Edition

as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. out February 14th! and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!https://t.co/eazkwkJzcI pic.twitter.com/2Vc3u6sb9s — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)