Sabrina Carpenter was nominated in multiple categories and even won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Short and Sweet.’ However, it was not just her win that has people talking. It was her stunning outfit and a unique accessory that stole the show. Sabrina dazzled in a strapless gold gown that flaunted her enviable figure. It was embellished with sequins and diamonds. She completed the look with an elegant diamond necklace, stylish heels and classic old-Hollywood hair and makeup. But what caught everyone’s attention was a video of her taking a sip from her bedazzled flask that perfectly matched her gown. Watch the viral video below. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners: Beyoncé, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Others Bag Trophies – Here’s the Complete List of Recipients of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Matching Bedazzled Flask

Sabrina Carpenter Accepting Her Award

🚨| Sabrina Carpenter accepting her award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" in a new dress at the 2025 #GRAMMYs ! pic.twitter.com/2WtzjYGgHB — ~ 𝒮𝒽𝑜𝓇𝓉 𝓃' 𝒮𝓌𝑒𝑒𝓉 💋 ~ (@ShortNSweetSC11) February 3, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter at Grammys 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)