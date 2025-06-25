Indian fashion influencer Komal Pandey is once again turning heads on Instagram, this time with a viral reel that’s as bold as it is beautiful. Known for her fearless fashion choices and love for daring, risqué looks, Komal captivated her audience with a “birthday look” that channels the sass and spirit of Sabrina Carpenter’s chart-topping track "Manchild". Using the trending audio, Komal unveiled a stunning outfit, not for a birthday celebration that was, but one that could have been! That’s right, the influencer didn’t get to celebrate her 31st birthday the way she had hoped. So, in true Komal style, she decided to dress up anyway and share the look she would have worn. The result? An edgy ensemble that screams boldness, confidence and couture. However, a section of her audience seemed not to be on board with her signature styling, as they felt Komal Pandey had crossed a fine line between fashion and vulgarity. But for true Komal Pandey fans, they seem to not get enough of her expressive fashion moments and commanding screen presence. Urfi Javed’s ‘Garbage Dress’ Looks Heavily Inspired by Influencer Komal Pandey’s DIY Outfit From Black Trash Bag! (View Pics and Video).

Komal Pandey’s Latest Reel Takes Instagram by Storm

Not a Birthday Bash, But a Birthday Look That Could Have Been

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ Sets the Perfect Mood

Bold, Edgy, Unapologetic: Komal’s Signature Fashion Statement

Here's What the Comments Section Looks Like For Komal Pandey's 'Birthday Look' Posts

Enjoy Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' Song (Official Video)

