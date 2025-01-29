The Grammy Awards 2025 are happening this weekend (February 2). Ahead of music's biggest night, we have been introduced to a long list of performers who will make the night more mesmerising for everyone. On Wednesday (January 28), the Recording Academy revealed 12 new performers ahead of the grand event. Coldplay's Chris Martin, who just delivered five electrifying concerts in India with his band, will perform solo at this year's Grammys. Joining him will be Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Charli XCX among others. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.

Coldplay Set To Perform at 2025 GRAMMYs

Confirmed List of Performers for the 2025 GRAMMYs

Chris Martin of @coldplay will join our roster of performers at this year's #GRAMMYs. Watch the GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/2asm4kwpD3 pic.twitter.com/DoNN3xzHQJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2025

Performers for this year’s #GRAMMYs (so far): Benson Boone Billie Eilish Brad Paisley Brittany Howard Chappell Roan Charli xcx Chris Martin of Coldplay Cynthia Erivo Doechii Herbie Hancock Jacob Collier Janelle Monáe John Legend Lainey Wilson RAYE Sabrina Carpenter Shakira… — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 29, 2025

