The Grammy Awards 2025 are happening this weekend (February 2). Ahead of music's biggest night, we have been introduced to a long list of performers who will make the night more mesmerising for everyone. On Wednesday (January 28), the Recording Academy revealed 12 new performers ahead of the grand event. Coldplay's Chris Martin, who just delivered five electrifying concerts in India with his band, will perform solo at this year's Grammys. Joining him will be Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Charli XCX among others. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.
Coldplay Set To Perform at 2025 GRAMMYs
Confirmed List of Performers for the 2025 GRAMMYs
Chris Martin of @coldplay will join our roster of performers at this year's #GRAMMYs.
Watch the GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/2asm4kwpD3 pic.twitter.com/DoNN3xzHQJ
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2025
Performers for this year’s #GRAMMYs (so far):
Benson Boone
Billie Eilish
Brad Paisley
Brittany Howard
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Chris Martin of Coldplay
Cynthia Erivo
Doechii
Herbie Hancock
Jacob Collier
Janelle Monáe
John Legend
Lainey Wilson
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Shakira…
— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 29, 2025
