Actress and musician Samantha Weinstein has died aged 28. The star, who started acting at nine years old, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago. The actress won an ACTRA Award for Outstanding Performance in 2006 for her work in the movie, making her the youngest performer ever to win that accolade. Apart from acting, Samantha enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. Jansen Panettiere Dies at 28; Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Was Known for His Roles in The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect Game, The Walking Dead and More.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28 https://t.co/l22Tnrnqdp — CTV News (@CTVNews) May 24, 2023

