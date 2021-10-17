Looks like it is way too early for us to get any trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but Zachary Levi and Asher Angel did showcase exciting BTS footage of the movie. It does hint that the sequel is going to be bigger than the original, there is going to be some teen romance, and some scary monsters. Also, we get to see Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu's villains in action.

