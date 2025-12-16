Gujarat Titans were silent for the most of the IPL 2026 auction but were active in the later stages while looking to fill the gaps they had in the squad. It was a strategy they opted for due to having a small purse. During the accelerated session, they signed England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton for a base price of INR 2 Crore and bowler Luke Wood for INR 75 Lakh. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals were in action too as RR signed New Zealand quick Adam Milne for INR 2.40 Crore and DC signed Kyle Jamieson for INR 2 Crore. IPL 2026 Auction: Josh Inglis Sold to LSG For INR 8.6 Crore, DC Pick Lungi Ngidi For INR 2 Crore, Jack Edwards Signed By SRH For INR 3 Crore.

Tom Banton Goes to GT For INR 2 Crore

Tom Banton is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 2 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Luke Wood Goes to GT For INR 2 Crore

Luke Wood is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 75 lakh#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Adam Milne Sold to RR

Adam Milne is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 2.40 Cr.#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

DC Sign Kyle Jamieson For INR 2 Crore

Kyle Jamieson is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 2 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)