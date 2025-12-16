Lucknow Super Giants have been saving their purse after losing out on some mid-range bids. They returned strongly towards the back end of the auction, pouncing on the weakened purse of the other teams. They engaged in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad and secured the service of Josh Inglis, who will be available for limited time in the upcoming IPL 2026. They bought Inglis for a whopping INR 8.60 Crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad moved on and won a bidding war for Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards, eventually buying him for INR 3 Crore. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals signed Lungi Ngidi for his base price of INR 2 Crore. IPL 2026 Auction: Ben Dwarshuis Sold to Punjab Kings For INR 4.40 Crore, Jordan Cox Signed By Royal Challengers Bengaluru For INR 75 Lakh.

Josh Inglis Sold to LSG For INR 8.6 Crore

Lungi Ngidi Picked By Delhi Capitals

Lungi Ngidi is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 2 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Jack Edwards Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jack Edwards is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 3 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

