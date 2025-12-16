After going unsold earlier, batter Prithvi Shaw finally found a team as he returned to Delhi Capitals camp. He was picked by DC at the IPL 2026 auction for his base price of INR 75 Lakh. Interestingly, Shaw was previously released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, where he went unsold. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir All-Rounder Picked By DC for INR 8.40 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction.

Prithvi Shaw Sold to Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 75 lakh.#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)