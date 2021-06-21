David F Sandberg, the man behind the incredible Shazam! Fury of the Gods has dropped the first look of the superhero costumes before they get leaked. As soon as the pictures were out, fans were happy and flooded the comment section of the post. In the pic, we see Adam Brody as Freddy, Meagan Good as Darla, Ross Butler as Eugene, Zachary Levi as Shazam, Grace Fulton as Mary, and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro.

David F Sandberg's Post:

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

