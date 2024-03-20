Step into the enchanting world of Harold and the Purple Crayon with the newly released trailer, starring Zachary Levi as the adventurous Harold. Originating from the beloved 1955 picture book by Crockett Johnson, the trailer unveils Harold's whimsical journey as he brings his imagination to reality. As Harold ventures beyond the pages of his book, he finds himself navigating the complexities of the real world, accompanied by his faithful purple crayon. Get ready for a delightful adventure filled with surprises and laughter as Harold learns that his doodles may lead to more hilarious escapades than he ever imagined. Harold And The Purple Crayon helmed by Carlos Saldanha. Zachary Levi to Lead 'Harold And The Purple Crayon' Adaptation at Sony.

Watch Harold And The Purple Crayon Trailer

