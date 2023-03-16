When director Parker Finn made the horror flick Smile, Finn was automatically crowned a horror movie making genius. According to The Hollywood Reporters, there will be sequel to that hit movie. Now, the director has signed a deal with Paramount. The film is considered to be one of the creepiest movies in recent time. Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said, “Smile’s breakthrough success is a testament to Parker’s unique and fresh filmmaking, and we are thrilled that he will make Paramount his home.” The first part of the movie had Sosie Bacon, Jesse T Usher, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan and Caitlin Stasey, among other in key roles. Orphan-First Kill: Paramount Players Picks Up US Distribution Rights to Isabelle Fuhrman’s Horror-Thriller From eOne and Dark Castle.

