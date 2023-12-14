Naomi Scott signs on for Paramount's chilling sequel to the horror film Smile. The first film followed a psychiatrist haunted by an eerie force after a disturbing encounter with a patient. Details about the sequel's plot remain a mystery. Scott, famed for her role in Disney's Aladdin, recently finished filming Eternal Return, her debut project under New Name Entertainment. Anatomy of a Scandal: Naomi Scott Joins Netflix Series Based on Sarah Vaughan's Bestselling Novel.

Naomi Scott In Smile Part 2:

Naomi Scott is set to star in the sequel for ‘Smile.’ pic.twitter.com/N2sa6jyEKO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

