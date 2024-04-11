Prepare to be immersed in a twisted tale of psychological torment in James Watkins' diabolical psychological horror film, Speak No Evil. James McAvoy delivers a chilling performance as the unhinged host of an idyllic country estate, where a seemingly innocent family vacation turns into a nightmare of unimaginable proportions. As the unsuspecting guests are drawn deeper into the darkness lurking within the mansion's walls, the children unleash their malevolent pranks, leaving visitors like Scoot McNairy trembling with terror. Inspired by the Danish psychological horror thriller Gæsterne, this film will leave you questioning the very nature of reality as it plunges you into a world where innocence is a facade and evil reigns supreme. The movie is written and directed by Eden Lake and James Watkins and features a cast that includes James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy.Speak No Evil: Mackenzie Davis Joins James McAvoy for New Adaptation of Danish Horror Film Gæsterne!.

Watch Speak No Evil Trailer Here

