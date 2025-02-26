Just days ago, DC Studios locked James Watkins to direct its upcoming film, Clayface. According to the latest updates, DC CEO James Gunn is now eyeing Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe to play the shape-shifting Batman villain in the Clayface movie. According to Jeff Sneider, Radcliffe is one of the two actors currently being eyed for Clayface. The DCU project will begin shooting this year. The character of Clayface was first created by Bill Finger and Bob Keane as Basil Karlo in Detective Comics #40 in 1940. Will ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Hit Theatres in 2025? Fan-Made Trailer Sparks Speculation About Daniel Radcliffe’s Possible Return for Ninth Film.

Daniel Radcliffe Rumoured for DCU’s ‘Clayface’

