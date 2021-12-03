Spider-Man: No Way Home updates get exciting with each passing minute. After the amazing trailer, the makers of the film have been sharing different posters from the film. Today (December 3), Sony Picture unveiled captivating character posters of Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe’s characters and we have to say that it is making us even more excited for the release of the film. Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro, Alfred Molina will be seen as Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe will return as Green Goblin.

Take A Look At The Posters Below:

Jamie Foxx As Electro

.@iamjamiefoxx returns as Electro in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/jZkXjnso5O — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2021

Alfred Molina As Doc Ock

Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/CcvAD5aHvn — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2021

Willem Dafoe As Green Goblin

Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/tbBerq4m4t — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2021

