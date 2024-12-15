Jamie Foxx was injured during a birthday dinner at Mr Chow in Los Angeles on December 13. According to TMZ, the actor was struck when someone from another table allegedly threw a glass at him, requiring stitches. The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed responding to a call about a possible assault with a deadly weapon but clarified that the incident was a physical altercation between parties rather than an assault. No arrests were made following a preliminary investigation, though the matter remains under review. A spokesperson for the Back in Action actor told TMZ, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.” Jamie Foxx Shares Harrowing Story of Stroke and Survival in ‘What Had Happened Was’ Documentary, Calls It the ‘Worst Year of His Life’.

