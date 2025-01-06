If a report by TMZ is true, then congratulations are in for the IT couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya. According to the portal, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actors are now engaged. However, there is no official confirmation from either of the stars at the time of writing this article. The report claims that Holland proposed to Zendaya with a massive diamond ring between Christmas and New Year's, in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States. Some reports also claimed Zendaya, who attended the Golden Globes 2025, showed off the ring to her friends and colleagues there. Tom Holland Opens Up About Working With Girlfriend Zendaya; Says, ‘It Has Its Own Perks’.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Engaged?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)