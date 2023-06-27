While plot details about Superman: Legacy are being kept under wraps, we have an idea about what exactly we can expect from the upcoming film set to launch the new DC Universe. In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that the film will see Superman join a world where superheroes already exist, which will further be explored by the rumoured appearance of the superhero group The Authority in the film. Superman Legacy: Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard on the Shortlist to Portray Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC Film - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

#SupermanLegacy will have Superman joining a world where superheroes already exist (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/eKaLm9OvUi — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)