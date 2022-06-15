One of the huge criticisms that fans have had of the Star Wars projects recently is that how so much of it relies on the characters from the Skywalker saga. Well, director Taika Waititi has heard those complaints and has confirmed that his upcoming film won't rely on any characters from the Skywalker saga. His film's story would expand and explore more of the universe. Taika Waititi Gives Update on His Star Wars Film, Says He is Still Writing It!

Check Out The Quote Below:

Taika Waititi says his #StarWars movie will explore the universe and won't rely on characters from the Skywalker Saga "I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand ... otherwise it feels like it's a very small story" (via @totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/05SSLc00KI — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 14, 2022

