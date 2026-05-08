Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Cheer for Sadie Sink at London Theatre Show Amid Fresh Wedding Buzz (Watch Video)

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a theatre date night in London as they attended Sadie Sink’s performance in Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Videos shared by fans showed the couple standing and applauding warmly after the show, showing their support for Sink’s West End debut alongside Noah Jupe. The outing also marked a sweet reunion between Swift and Sink, who previously collaborated on All Too Well: The Short Film. At the same time, fans have started talking about possible wedding plans for Swift and Kelce after golfer Rory McIlroy made a playful comment about Kelce’s future wedding during a recent podcast episode. Taylor Swift Trademark Lawsuit: Singer’s Lawyers Dismiss Former Las Vegas Performers’ ‘Showgirl’ Claims.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Support Sadie Sink – Watch Video

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ExtraTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).