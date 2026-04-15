Sometimes, a small moment can change your entire day and that’s exactly what happened with a Mumbai-based content creator. Digital creator Nammya Bhasin met an auto driver who turned out to be a Swiftie. As Taylor Swift’s Blank Space played in his auto, the two happily sang along, instantly lifting her mood. She shared the wholesome moment on Instagram, and it quickly went viral. A line written behind his seat also grabbed attention, “Meter pays for the ride. Your tip helps my dream.” When asked about it, the driver revealed that he dreams of working at JPMorgan Chase. The internet loved his vibe, calling the video heartwarming. 'In My Swiftie Era' Roger Federer Poses With Taylor Swift For The Sweetest Photo Ever (View Pic).

Nammya Bhasin Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nammya Bhasin (@nammyabhasin)

Nammya Bhasin Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nammya Bhasin (@nammyabhasin)

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