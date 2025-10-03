Spotify users are reportedly faced with downtime on Friday, after Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The sudden surge of listeners could have caused technical issues on the platform, which sparked a wave of funny memes on X (formerly Twitter) as users joked about the timing and shared their funny reactions to the outage. A Spotify user said, ‘Of course Spotify crashes right when Taylor drops her album.” Another user said, ‘Spotify is down.” The Spotify down issue led to a flood of memes, where fans shared their frustration in a funny way amid the release of Taylor Swift’s new album. Perplexity Comet Browser New Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces AI-Powered Browser Now Available to Free, Pro and Max Users Globally.

Spotify is Down

‘Spotify Is Down Right as Taylor Dropped Her New Album’

Of course Spotify is down right as Taylor dropped her new album…. pic.twitter.com/sD9AgaTVqo — Common Girl 💅🏻 (@girlhoodposts) October 3, 2025

SpotifyOutage

OFC SPOTIFY IS DOWN pic.twitter.com/b2OuAnyneJ — ♡ jess (@reneevermore) October 3, 2025

Spotify Down

User reports indicate problems with Spotify since 12:03 AM EDT. How is it affecting you? #Spotifydownhttps://t.co/1vfaUWB1XE — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)