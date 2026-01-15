Is Congress leader Shashi Tharoor a "Swiftie"? Thequestion comes as a video going viral on social media shows Shashi Tharoor vibing to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia". On Wednesday, January 14, the Thiruvananthapuram MP surprised fans by vibing to a Taylor Swift song amid meetings, commitments, and a hectic work schedule. Sharing a video on Instagram, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Somewhere between bilateral meetings at the Speaker’s Conference and the tyranny of my inbox, even a parliamentarian can become a Swiftie. Do the Swifties agree?" In the video, the Congress MP is seen dancing to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" song. The video was shared with an overlay text reading, "When you have 35,000 unread emails, 5,000 unopened WhatsApp messages and 15 op-eds to write, but the social media girl decides it's content time". Reacting to the viral clip, one user wrote, "Safe to say Tharoor Saheb is a Swiftie", while a second one commented, "Swiftie Tharoor". A third user added, "Sassy tharoor". ‘Cricket Should Not Bear Burden of Politics’: Shashi Tharoor Reacts to Criticism on Selection of Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by KKR in IPL (Watch Video).

Shashi Tharoor Vibes to Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashi Tharoor (@shashitharoor)

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