Recently Hollywood has seen singers turn into directors and make their own feature films. The latest to do it was Kid Cudi and it looks like Taylor Swift wants to do something similar as well. The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer spoke about how she wouldn't want to make a film bigger in terms of scale and how she has had experience making a film with a group of people that she trusted.

Check Out The Source Below:

Taylor Swift says she’d love to write and direct her own feature film.



“I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a group that was really small and a really solid group of people that I trusted.” pic.twitter.com/JewW1Dd5sG— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)