American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took the Internet by storm when she announced her engagement with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on August 26. Taylor Swift shared an Instagram post with romantic moments alongside Travis Kelce and in the caption she announced that she is getting married. In the ongoing US Open 2025 Tennis Grand Slam, Jannik Sinner was playing Vit Kopriva and in the middle of the match one of the commentators frantically broke the news of Swift and Kelce's engagement. Fans loved the excitement and the shock the commentator expressed while making the announcement and made the video viral on social media. ‘Getting Married’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Romantic Garden Photoshoot (View Pics).

Commentator Breaks News Of Taylor Swift's Engagement With Travis Kelce

When the Tayvis engagement news breaks in the middle of Jannik Sinner's match 😂 pic.twitter.com/kIG0uFlbj2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025

