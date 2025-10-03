Is Spotify down for some users? As per reports, the music streaming platform is facing technical issues on Friday, shortly after Taylor Swift dropped her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. As fans rushed to listen to the songs, Spotify reportedly struggled to keep up with the demand. As per Downdetector, around 900 users reported the Spotify outage at around 9:30 AM IST. Many Spotify users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experience. One user said, “Spotify is down,” while another said, “Of course Spotify is down right as Taylor dropped her new album.” The sudden surge in listeners appears to have caused temporary disruptions. Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Beyond 5GB, Plans Start at USD 1.99.

Taylor Swift New Album the Life of a Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl, the new album from Taylor Swift. Listen now on Spotify❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DiLtt7AHSJ — Spotify (@Spotify) October 3, 2025

Spotify Down

User reports indicate problems with Spotify since 12:03 AM EDT. How is it affecting you? #Spotifydownhttps://t.co/1vfaUWB1XE — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 3, 2025

‘Spotify Is Down Right as Taylor Dropped Her New Album’

Of course Spotify is down right as Taylor dropped her new album…. pic.twitter.com/sD9AgaTVqo — Common Girl 💅🏻 (@girlhoodposts) October 3, 2025

Spotify Outage

Spotify Down

OFC SPOTIFY IS DOWN pic.twitter.com/b2OuAnyneJ — ♡ jess (@reneevermore) October 3, 2025

Spotify Down

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

