The much-anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has unveiled a brand new trailer. Helmed by producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, this animated feature breathes new life into the beloved cultural phenomenon that originated as an independent comic book in 1984. The trailer reveals Baxter Stockman as the main villain, as well as his plan to create an army of mutants. Paramount Pictures Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will release on August 2, 2023.​​​​​​ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Compose Soundtrack for Seth Rogen's Animated Film.

Check Out The Trailer Here: