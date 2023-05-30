Renowned composer Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are reportedly set to score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Known for scoring projects like The Social Network, Watchmen, Gone Girl, Bones and All, and more, this certainly is a great get for the movie. Starring Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicholas Cantu, Brady Noon and more, the film releases in theatres on August 2, 2023.

Check Out the News:

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (‘The Social Network’, ‘Soul’) will compose the score for ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’. (Source: https://t.co/akwBRKVv4X) pic.twitter.com/GfrKw6lEx9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)