With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looking like a visually stunning animated film, director Jeff Rowe and writer Seth Rogen revealed that they made sure that their animation team wasn't overworked. Rowe said that he didn't want the team to be "suffering" more than he was, and that they even accommodated a three-day work week for some animators. Recently, the makers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came under a lot of heat for having overworked its animators - so, it's definitely nice to see that Mutant Mayhem did make sure they were treated well. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Animators Speak Out Against The Terrible Working Hours To Make the Superhero Film.

Check Out Jeff Rowe's Comments:

Jeff Rowe and Seth Rogen made sure the #MutantMayhem animation team wasn't overworked “I never want the team to be suffering more than I am" (via @thisisinsider) pic.twitter.com/pYhcOdUCa3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 7, 2023

Jeff Rowe says some animators asked to work 3 days a week 'Great, let's figure that out, and let's accommodate that because that's your process and that's what leads you to make your best art ... People just do better work when they're rested and have home lives"… — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 7, 2023

