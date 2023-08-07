Following extremely positive word of mouth, Jeff Rowe and Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opened to a well enough box office gross. The film over its five day opening weekend grossed over $51.3 million with Mutant Mayhem's overall budget being $70 million. While not exactly impressive, it's still a good enough start considering the fierce competition (Oppenheimer, Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench) it's up against. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Seth Rogen's Animated Film!

Check Out the Tweet:

