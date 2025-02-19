Rihanna has broken her silence after A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was found not guilty in his firearm assault case. The singer took to social media to share a simple yet heartfelt message: “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”, seemingly reacting to the verdict. Rocky, who was accused of firing a gun at former friend and rapper A$AP Relli in November 2021, was acquitted by a Los Angeles jury. The jury found the rapper not guilty of two felony assault charges that could have led to 24 years in prison. Meanwhile, a video of Rocky leaping over a barrier to hug RiRi inside the courthouse has gone viral. It shows him and his legal team getting emotional after the verdict was announced. A$AP Rocky Assault Case: Post Jail Term, US Rapper Bags First Big Gig.

Rihanna’s First Post After A$AP Rocky’s Acquittal

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@badgalriri)

Viral Video of A$AP Rocky Hugging Rihanna Inside Courthouse

A$AP Rocky hugs Rihanna after being found not guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. pic.twitter.com/uWTirjmSJc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2025

