Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still going strong and making bold fashion statements together. The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s latest film Marty Supreme, on December 8, twinning in striking custom Chrome Hearts bright orange ensembles. Kylie stunned in a floor-length gown with triangular cutouts and a cross-embellished neckline, paired with orange pumps and matching nails. Her makeup featured a warm blend of orange and pink hues, complemented by a sleek straight hairstyle. Meanwhile, Timothee coordinated effortlessly in an orange suit, proving their chemistry extends to their fashion choices. This marks the couple’s second red carpet appearance after their debut at the David Di Donatello Awards in May. Kylie Jenner Reacts to Breakup Rumours with Timothee Chalamet.

