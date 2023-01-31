The sequel to the highly acclaimed The Batman has a new title and it also has a new release date. Titled The Batman - Part II, the film is all set to release in theatres on October 3, 2025. It was also previously confirmed that Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight with Matt Reeves set to direct, who is currently writing the script with Mattson Tomlin. The Batman 2: Matt Reeves Confirms Development on Robert Pattinson's DC Film, Says He's 'Deep' Into Writing It.

Check Out the Announcement For The Batman - Part II:

‘The Batman 2’ is titled ‘THE BATMAN - PART II’. The film releases on October 3, 2025. pic.twitter.com/5YHPPEPotT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

