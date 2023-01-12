With James Gunn and Peter Safran looking to restart the DCU with their new film slate, there was much doubt casted over Matt Reeves' corner of the Batman universe he is building. However, the filmmaker has assured that the sequel is still happening and that currently he is "deep" into writing it alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. The Batman 2: Sequel to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s Film Is Happening.

Check Out the Tweet:

Matt Reeves says he is deep into writing on ‘THE BATMAN 2’. (Source: https://t.co/fyosYTzDG4) pic.twitter.com/xPqE88yhH4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 11, 2023

