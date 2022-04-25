The Expendables 4 is officially happening with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham playing key roles in the actioner. Now from the latest CinemaCon, first poster of the said flick has leaked online that reads 'They'll Die When They Are Dead'. This one is the fourth and final installment in The Expendables franchise and the sequel to The Expendables 3.The Expendables 4: Andy Garcia Roped In for the Latest Instalment of the Action Film.

The Expendables 4 Poster:

The first poster for 'EXPEND4BLES' has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Kr0RjI1eiN — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 25, 2022

