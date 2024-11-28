Dolph Lundgren is cancer free! The Expendables star shared the happy news just ahead of the holiday season. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 67-year-old actor shared a video and revealed that he is cancer-free after a nine-year battle. Doctors had once told them that he had just a few years to live. Giving an update about his health in the video, the actor said, "Here I am at UCLA. I'm about to go and get rid of that last tumour. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure." He captioned his post, "Finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always." Aquaman's Dolph Lundgren Reveals He Almost Died During 8-Year Battle With Cancer.

Dolph Lundgren cancer free after 9 years of battle

