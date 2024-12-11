As per latest buzz, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits after a tumultuous, on-again-off-again relationship spanning over four years. This shocking news comes just weeks after the couple announced their first child together. Fox shared the exciting news of her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11, tagging Kelly in a photo showcasing her baby bump. This child will be Fox's fourth and Kelly's second. Fox is already a mother to three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has a daughter, Casie, with a previous partner. The couple had been engaged since January 2022. Megan Fox Pregnant: Actress Expecting First Child With Machine Gun Kelly, Shares Photo of Her Baby Bump on Social Media.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Have Ended Their Relationship?

Megan Fox's Pregnancy Announcement

