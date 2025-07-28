Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson has broken his own deadlift world record, making a historic pull at the Eisenhart Black Competition in Bavaria, Germany. The ex-Game of Thrones star broke his own world record of 501 kg by making yet another majestic lift, this time 505 kg. The 2018 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) Hafthor Bjornsson marked his new 505 kg record on Saturday, July 26, 2025. His 501kg record was set in 2020, when he broke Eddie Hall’s then-world record of 500 kilograms. Hou Zhihui Wins Gold Medal, Registers New Clean and Jerk Olympic Record in Women's 49 Kg Weightlifting at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video).

Hafthor Bjornsson Pulls 505 KG Deadlift:

505kg WORLD RECORD! History made again pic.twitter.com/sEsS7CWVGC — Hafþór J Björnsson (@ThorBjornsson_) July 27, 2025

