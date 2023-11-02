Providing an in-depth glimpse into the upcoming action-thriller, The Fall Guy, the latest trailer unveils the film's premise. Adapted from the classic Lee Majors show that aired from 1981 to 1986, the movie follows the story of an aging stuntman. His life takes a mysterious turn when the actor he's doubling for vanishes under puzzling circumstances. Directed by David Leitch, known for Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train. The star-studded cast features Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Teresa Palmer. The Fall Guy: Emily Blunt to Star Alongside Ryan Gosling in David Leitch's Next!

Watch The Fall Guy Trailer Here:

